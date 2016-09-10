A stunned Sharna, 25, eventually managed to say yes, before celebrating with judges Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell.

Those in the waiting room pondered whether Mr Cowell will get to be Best Man at wedding. Well, perhaps if they make it to the finals, eh?

It seems these two aren't ones for waiting around, moving in a few days after meeting, having now been together for just six months.

"I don't think I've had a happier day in my life," Sharna admitted in the pod afterwards.

That's one way to have a memorable audition.

