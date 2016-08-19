"Anast…."Evans began. "Ooo! Ha ha ha the next contestant to be revealed in Strictly 2016 will be here," he recovered, awkwardly adding "OK….".

Later in the show the news became official. You're already singing I'm Outta Love, right?

Indeed, the multi-platinum, global smash track saw her named World's Best Selling New Female Pop Artist in 2001. Paid My Dues and One Day In My Life followed, the pop star going on to record 2002's Fifa World Cup track Boom.

After recovering from illness, the singer release her self-titled album in 2004, which became Europe's second biggest selling album of the year.

"You say it’s fantastic now you haven’t seen me dance yet! Yikes. I did say yes, it’s totally… I think that I did it because I wanted to challenge myself, which had nothing to do with a hospital. You know? Why not!" the singer told Evans.

"Believe it or not it’s been something that has been an interest, I’ve been asked before, but not been able to go. I did the show last year as far as singing for the first time and I was gobsmacked. I knew all the people. I knew all the dancers.

"They didn’t realise I was a fan of the show and the asked if I’d ever do it and I said, ‘I would but I’d stink!’

"The seed was planted twelve months ago. It definitely wasn’t a done deal. But I was game. The fact that I was game and they were willing to fly me over and plop me down here for a little while. Absolutely nothing, I’m serious. I’m not lying about it at all. I just finished 62 dates on tour so I’m really good at rhythm and side stepping as far as to my own music."

Here is the singer performing during last year's Blackpool week:

Anastacia joins Daisy Lowe, Ed Balls, Melvin Odoom, Will Young and more as they try to impress the judges in the 14th series of the hit entertainment competition.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year