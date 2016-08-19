Chris Evans just accidentally revealed Anastacia is the next Strictly contestant
"Ooo!" the Radio 2 Breakfast Show host laughed as he said the name of the next contestant yet to be announced on his show
Uh-oh Chris Evans just accidentally gave away that singer Anastacia is the next celebrity to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing.
The Radio 2 Breakfast Show host was meant to be teasing that he would be revealing the next celebrity soon, but he slipped and gave the name away.
"Anast…."Evans began. "Ooo! Ha ha ha the next contestant to be revealed in Strictly 2016 will be here," he recovered, awkwardly adding "OK….".
He went on to mumble the name to see if his fellow R2 presenters could guess, which they said they couldn't but we bargain they could.
Anastacia has been heavily rumoured for this year's show so it won't come as a big surprise to those keeping an eye on the rumours. The singer, whose big tracks include I'm Outta Love, is no stranger to the ballroom, having performed during last year's Blackpool show.
But the official announcement will come later on the breakfast show....