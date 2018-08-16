Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies Ana Martinez said: "Simon Cowell has brought a new meaning to talent shows and has made it a mega platform for people to show their talent and tell their tales.

"His honest, critical evaluation of talent has won him first place to fans’ hearts, and a star on our Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Simon Cowell (Syco/Thames/ITV)

Surprise guest stars are also promised to help unveil the star, which will be live-streamed on www.walkoffame.com.

After an amusing appearance as a contestant on Sale of the Century, Cowell came to prominence on UK TV screens on Pop Idol as a judge in 2001.

After the ITV show ended in 2002, Cowell launched The X Factor in 2004 followed by Britain's Got Talent in 2007.

He will be back on The X Factor this autumn alongside judges Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson while BBC1 is launching The Greatest Dancer – a brand new entertainment series from Cowell's production company Syco.