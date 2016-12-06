Cowell praised Ed ‘Gangnam’ Balls for his stint on Strictly, but told The Sun: “I have respect for Ed because anyone who can poke fun at themselves means they are a fun person. He didn’t take himself too seriously, unlike Will.”

This comes after comments Young made on his second week on Strictly. He told host Claudia Winkelman: “I feel like I'm back on Pop Idol. I had a big flashback but there's no Simon Cowell so that's nice.”

In case you'd forgotten/were doing something better with your Saturday evening 14 years ago, this all stems from the time Young called Cowell out on a 2002 episode of ITV X Factor precursor Pop Idol. Before going on to win the show, Young clashed with Cowell after the Syco boss described one of his performances as "distinctly average".

More like this

"I've got a vision of Sunday lunch and after Sunday lunch you say in front of your family 'I'm now going to sing a song for you'," Cowell told the wannabe pop star. "Distinctly average, I'm afraid."

However, Young wasn’t going to take any of it. He replied: "All of us have been dying to say things to you – I've written about ten things to say to you," the singer said. "I think it's nice that you have given opinions on this show. I think in previous shows you haven't, you've just projected insults and it has been terrible to watch. I think, this show, I think you have been better, and I think you have given opinions and you've backed up your opinions.

"It is your opinion. I don't agree with it. I don't think it was average. I don't think you could ever call that average. But it is your opinion and I respect that."

Advertisement

In other words: watch out Mr Cowell, Will's not going to pull any punches if you're going to start round three.