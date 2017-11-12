Scherzinger - who later told Lloyd that he'd made her feel very emotional too - couldn't resist reaching out and giving Osbourne a supportive cuddle while Macey belted out his high notes.

As the performance ended and host Dermot O'Leary turned to Osbourne for her thoughts she remained visibly moved, with tears still streaming down her face as she gave her verdict.

"It made me miss George so much" said Osbourne, who thanked Lloyd for his performance. Macey went on to win the night and go head to head with Saturday night winner Kevin Davy White in the Prize Fight for the chance to support Little Mix in concert.

The X Factor continues on ITV on Saturday and Sunday nights