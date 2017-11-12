And of course they'll be on the Edge of Heaven if they do get through.

Let's just hope their vocals are on form and a Careless Whisper doesn't emanate from their lips as they try to convince the judges I'm Your Man / Men / Woman!

Ahem... anyway, you get the idea – it's George Michael week and these are the songs they'll be singing on Saturday and Sunday's shows...

Girls

Grace Davies: I Can’t Make You Love Me (George Michael)

Alisah Bonaobra: Praying for Time (George Michael)

Holly Tandy: One More Time (George Michael)

Rai-Elle Williams: They Won’t Go When I Go (George Michael)

Groups

Rak-Su: Faith (George Michael)

Sean and Conor Price: Freedom! ‘90 (George Michael)

The Cutkelvins: Killer / Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone (George Michael)

Jack & Joel: The Edge of Heaven (Wham!)

Boys

Lloyd Macey: A Different Corner (George Michael)

Sam Black: I’m Your Man! (Wham!)

Overs

Kevin Davy White: Fastlove, Pt 1 (George Michael)

Matt Linnen: Careless Whisper (George Michael)

The X Factor is on ITV at 8:10pm on Saturday and 7:25pm on Sunday