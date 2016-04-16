His current website boasts the prestigious 'Magic Circle' logo confirming his membership in the famous club. On the site he's also referred to as 'the James Bond of magic'. Not sure what that means but he looks dapper in a suit and maybe he's got a trick up his sleeve that involves a Martini...

Anyhow, Jones is set to entertain the judges with some close-up magic on tonight's show. Amanda Holden has already tipped a magician to win this year, with Jamie Raven just missing out on the top spot in 2015.

As for the types of tricks he has up those sleeves of his, Jones' YouTube page boasts various examples of his work. This includes appearing on fellow magician and Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern's daytime show Pick Me! where he pulls off a snazzy card trick.

So while we wait to see if he gets through to this year's BGT semi-finals, take a peek at him in action:

Jones impressses on Mulhern's Pick Me! show:

The magician hits the streets to impress tourists with a smoking magic routine:

The mind-reading trick that leaves people asking 'how?!'

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturdays on ITV