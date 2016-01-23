“I never go down the line when it’s someone I think you should have turned for, I never say you should have turned for it […] it really annoys me,” Ricky tells fellow coach will.i.am.

As will.i.am defends his opinion – “you can’t let that ruffle your feathers” – it falls to Boy George to step in and lighten up the situation.

See the action unfold – and decide for yourself whether Ricky should have turned – tonight from 7:45pm on BBC1.