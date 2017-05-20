Pixie describes one singer as a "powerhouse" and says she's left speechless by their performance, while Danny gets up on stage with one little guitarist and says he has "goosebumps" following one rendition of a song.

Like its big brother show The Voice UK, The Voice Kids is also presented by Emma Willis. Open to singers aged 7 to 14 years old, it will air this June on ITV.

Earlier this year, Willis told RadioTimes.com that she found filming of the show "really emotional" but was surprised that the kids took rejection far better than she expected them to.