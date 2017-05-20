Pixie Lott is left speechless and Danny Jones has goosebumps in the new trailer for The Voice Kids
will.i.am joins the two newbie coaches as The Voice gets pint-sized for its new spin-off
It's been a long time coming, but now we've finally got our first look at The Voice Kids.
Coaches will.i.am and newcomers Pixie Lott and McFly's Danny Jones are hugely impressed by the pint-sized talent on show if this trailer is anything to go by:
Pixie describes one singer as a "powerhouse" and says she's left speechless by their performance, while Danny gets up on stage with one little guitarist and says he has "goosebumps" following one rendition of a song.
Like its big brother show The Voice UK, The Voice Kids is also presented by Emma Willis. Open to singers aged 7 to 14 years old, it will air this June on ITV.
Earlier this year, Willis told RadioTimes.com that she found filming of the show "really emotional" but was surprised that the kids took rejection far better than she expected them to.