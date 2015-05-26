He then went on to clarify that he wasn't budging anyone out of their seat:

No...I join them. > RT @Hus_Gunnerian @piersmorgan @nbcagt are you gonna replace one of the judges? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2015

With four judges already in attendance – Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howard Stern and Howie Mendel – that's really quite the squeeze. Unless it means Morgan slotting in while Mel B is absent to film the UK X Factor – which would be news, since her spot on this year's ITV show has until now seemed far from safe.

On the other hand, she has managed to juggle both shows in the past, and was often to be found jetting between the two panels during last year's series, so perhaps it will just be very cosy behind the America's Got Talent desk.

More like this

Advertisement

Morgan was a full-time judge on America's Got Talent from 2006 to 2011, initially drafted in to replace Simon Cowell. In 2007 he also joined the UK version, sitting alongside Amanda Holden and co until 2010.