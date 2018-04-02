ITV's new series Change Your Tune, a talent show for bad singers, debuted on Easter Sunday (1st April), and a lot of people thought it was an elaborate April Fool's Day prank.

The reality show sees a group of people who can't sing undergo training from top vocal coaches to see if they can improve and be in with a chance of winning the £10,000 cash prize. Sunday night's episode saw them take on live performances ahead of their lessons, and the results were, as you would expect, quite grating on the ears.