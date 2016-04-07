Britain's Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern challenged the BGT judges to name as many acts as they could in sixty seconds and it didn't go very well at all. Well, it went very well for Simon Cowell. He totally wiped the floor with the others. In fact, had this been school, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon would have found themselves with a big fat 'F' on their homework and probably a 'see me'.

The challenge was in aid of the tenth anniversary of the show. Holden, who's been on the series the longest, spends a considerable amount of time describing an act who smashed patio slabs over her neighbour's back. Walliams can't quite get Jamie Raven's name out when he talks about 'the magician last year'. Alesha Dixon does plenty of arm waving and yells "URM" a lot. Meanwhile, Cowell rattles off act after act (well, he's signed a lot of them, so it figures) while casually munching on some snacks....