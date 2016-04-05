He can say these things now he’s safely quit and not at risk of being fired. Although he did add an insistent: “just kidding, just kidding”. He’s going to want interviews with the acts and judges after all. He’s got to keep them sweet. They might have the next One Direction up their sleeve.

His comments come as Cheryl officially confirmed her exit today. We understand there to have been an element of jumping before she was pushed behind the scenes. The classic X Factor double act of Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne are all but sat back in their seats and Rita Ora we’re told is “likely” to return alongside boss Simon Cowell.

But the good news for Chezza fans is she’s turning her focus back to her music.

“I have learnt so much and enjoyed nurturing talent but I’ve missed making music and am excited to be recording again,” she said in an official statement. “I want to thank everybody I have worked with along the way, especially Simon who I love to bits. I hope the show continues to produce stars and I wish them all the best.”

The X Factor returns later this year on ITV