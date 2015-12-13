Now, after a turn at the theatre, a trip to the movies, a spooky spectacular and a weekend dancing at the home of ballroom, just four celebrities remain. The Glitterball Trophy is in reach – and at the end of next weekend's Grand Final one of these four will have got their hands on it...

Jay McGuiness

The Wanted star Jay McGuiness has long been a favourite with the bookies. Since his first few dances he's been headed for the final. He's also been swiftly melting our icy British hearts with his humble, polite and ever-so-slightly awkward on screen presence. He's a worthy competitor, who has a very good chance of getting his hands on that coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Interestingly, if he does win, his professional dancer Aliona Vilani will become the first pro ever to win the trophy more than once. She first won in 2011 with McFly bandmember Harry Judd.

More like this

First dance

Jay was a bundle of nerves back in week one, but he still managed to score 27 for his first dance, a Cha Cha to Reach Out, I'll Be There.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Rk3CIpYNtU

Best dance

This isn't technically Jay's best dance. It was awarded 37 and he's performed numbers which have bagged higher scores, but no one can deny that Jay's week three Pulp Fiction-inspired routine was a stand-out moment of series 13. If you ask me, the jaw-dropping Jive is yet to be beaten...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0m6MjsMXZ8I

Kellie Bright

EastEnders actress Kellie Bright has been a solid contestant since the very beginning. She might have experienced the dreaded dance-off, but she's been a consistently strong scorer all the way through. The judges are full of praise for her spins and flicks, and she topped the leaderboard in the semi-final with highs of 39. She's in a strong position to take that Glitterball.

First dance

Kellie was the very first celebrity to take to the floor and perform on live TV. Back in week one she performed a Tango to The Kinks' You Really Got Me – and scored a very impressive 27.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMzGetL4Zig

Best dance

Kellie's strongest dance was the final performance of this weekend's semi-final. Her American Smooth was awarded 39 by the judges – one point shy of perfection. "That was a classic, darling," smiled Craig. "You danced it absolutely beautifully."

"It had glamour, flair, all the Hollywood qualities we wanted," added Darcey. "You've done it."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SA22R6SS7pg

Former Corrie star Georgia has been heading for the final since the very beginning of the competition. The "pocket rocket" is going from strength to strength after a conservative start, scoring nothing lower than an 8 since week five and topping the leaderboard in weeks six, eight and nine. She also jointly holds the record for the series' highest score. She did find herself in the dreaded dance-off in the quarter final, but with the public vote on her side she's got a good chance of lifting that Trophy.

First dance

Like Jay and Kellie, Georgia bagged a score of 27 when she first took to the floor. Her first performance was a sweet, flirty Jive to Dear Future Husband.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B7O7FfeOmQ?list=PLjTtZfwwAHxQ-BQ72lsEae95W4OvfHtrg

Best dance

Georgia's highest scoring number was her week 8 Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago. She was awarded 39 by the judges, the joint highest score of the series so far...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaoDElHUIqw

Katie Derham

Katie Derham is something of a surprise finalist. She was never a bookies' favourite, but her elegant dances moves and Anton's clever choreography have bagged her a spot in the final four. She's bagged more scores in the 20s than she has in the 30s. But improvement counts for a lot, and she's definitely popular with the voting public.

First dance

Katie's first performance was a Jive to Roll Over Beethoven by Chuck Berry, which scored a very respectable 26.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPlp0mNbmMc

Best dance

Katie's highest score is a 35. She bagged it from the judges for her quarter-final Foxtrot to Maybe This Time from Cabaret. "Fabulous movement, beautiful lines. A very accomplished performance," praised Len.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AphQv0K2hw

Strictly Come Dancing: the Grand Final is airs next Saturday from 6:35pm on BBC1