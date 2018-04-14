Sascha Williams

Age: 29

From: Australia

Talent: Circus performer Sasha performs his Rola Bola acrobatic act, assisted by his fiancée Stephanie Nock.

DMU Gospel Choir

From: Leicester

Talent: The choir sings a medley of “I Will Follow Him/ Oh Happy Day”.

Robert White

Age: 41

From: West Sussex.

Talent: The music teacher performs musical comedy, singing a song about the judges.

Calum Courtney

Age: 10

From: Essex

Talent: Callum sings Michael Jackson’s “Who’s Lovin’ You”.

Mr Uekusa

Age: 30

From: Japan

Talent: Uekusa performs table cloth tricks whilst naked.

Laura and Rich

Age: Laura is 37, while Rich is 31

From: South Devon

Talent: The pair perform a sword dancing routine.

Julian Ellis

Age: 40

From: St Buryan

Talent: David joins Julian on stage, whilst Julian recites a poem about the life of a dairy cow.

Marc Spelmann

Age: 46

From: London

Talent: The magician performs a mind-reading routine involving the judges and his daughter.

DVJ (Diversity Junior)

Age: the 10 school children are aged 10-18 years old

Talent: the dance group have been guided by Diversity’s Ashley Banjo

B-Positive Choir

The official choir of the NHS Blood and Transplant set up to encourage people to donate blood.

From: The 48 members are from all over the UK

Talent: The choir will sing Andra Day - Rise Up.

Marty Putz

Age: 55

From: Canada, lives in Los Angeles

Talent: The inventor and comedian displays his inventions on stage and covers Simon in toilet roll.

Matt Johnson

Age: 43

From: Rotherham, lives in Canada

Talent: Matt performs an escapology trick, whilst locked and chained inside a tank filled with water.

