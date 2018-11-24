Mamma mia! Here we go again: The X Factor semi-finals are upon us once more. And this year there’s a special twist: ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus have joined the show as contestants sing hits by the Swedish supergroup.While Andersson is set to host a masterclass with the show’s six semi-final acts – Acacia and Aaliyah, Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee, Brendan Murray, Anthony Russell and Danny Tetley – Björn will be at the studio to watch them perform tracks from the Mamma Mia! movies this weekend.

Advertisement