Asked if he would retire from judging on the show, Louis replied: "I'll give up when she [Sharon] does. I love it, it's not like work. This is not like work, it's great fun. I'm getting paid to do something I love. I'm signed for next year already, so is Sharon."

One judge who hasn't yet put pen to paper to sign up for next year is Nicole Scherzinger. When Louis was asked who he would bring in to replace her if needs be, he said former judge Mel B or Mika, who assisted him as a guest mentor at Judges' Houses.

"I love Mel, she's a survivor," Louis said. "She's looking really well. She looks fantastic with that new hair, I love her.

"I love Nicole a little bit more. Nicole is my favourite female judge ever, she brings so much. I adore her, I love her more than she loves me. Seriously, she's just the best, she's amazing. She wants to win this year."

Louis also spoke about Nicole's act Slavko, saying that he didn't believe he was a gimmick act.

"He's got a big ponytail and all that," he said of the Overs singer. "I think this show is back to being a great talent show. Honestly I do.

"If you get a really good personality act, that's good," he said. "But there's no point putting someone through just for the sake of it. It doesn't work anymore, the public don't want that."

This, coming from the man who championed Jedward and Wagner...

The X Factor continues on ITV.