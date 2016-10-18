Kevin Clifton explains why Ore Oduba's Strictly jive deserved a higher score than Jay McGuiness's Pulp Fiction tribute
Ore's jive scored 39 while Jay's only scored 37 - but was that fair? Kevin thinks so
Len Goodman declared it was time for 2016 winner Jay McGuiness to move over and make way for a new champion after Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton's stunning jive. Now, Jo's brother Kevin has explained why.
Jay and partner Aliona Vilani stunned everyone last year with their Pulp Fiction-inspired jive in week three, which earned the first ten of the series and scored an impressive 37.
But after Ore and Jo performed their high-energy jive to Bruno Mars' Runaway Baby, they were rewarded with three tens and a total score of 39. "A star is born," said Bruno Tonioli.
Despite this, some on Twitter hit out at the comparison, accusing the judges of inflating Ore's scores.
When another viewer commented that more content did not necessarily mean better dance or execution, he added: "ur right but Ores execution was phenomenal. My opinion: both brilliant."
It's hard to argue with that.