Of course, Movie Week wouldn’t be complete without a Grease-inspired number. Although, is it legal to do a whole dance on Strictly with no sequins in sight? I feel like Daniel O’Donnell has a lot to answer for on this front. I’m sure his Travolta impression would have been even better with a few sparkles thrown in there.

Then came the second John Travolta of the night. I can safely say – like most people – that I’ve never imagined a Pulp Fiction-inspired jive before, but my jaw was on the floor at the end of Jay McGuiness’s performance. Just watching his fancy footwork made me feel like I was about to trip over my own feet – and I was sat down!

Jay’s dance will definitely take some beating and it was awesome to see that everyone was continuing to push themselves this week – I can’t tell you how tiring it is to try and improve every week, no matter what your dancing skill. Contestants like Jamelia and Peter Andre, who might have been favourites at the beginning of the competition, are still working to push themselves.

More like this

The brilliant Jeremy Vine looked absolutely at home dressed in top hat and tails. I imagine it’s what he wears on the weekends anyway, so it was nice to see him wear it on stage and have a good time doing the Charleston.

And even though he ended up going home, I really liked Anthony Agogo’s Paso Doble. With the boxing set-up and The Eye of the Tiger, you could tell that he felt more comfortable pretending to be in the ring.

I’ve spoken before about how lovely Ainsley Harriot is, and it shone through in his Happy Feet Cha Cha. Firstly, who doesn’t love a dancer dressed as a penguin? Secondly, the joy on his face through the song was infectious. You just cannot watch that man dance and be in a bad mood. As sad as it was for Anthony to go, I think the show would have lost a larger-than-life personality if Ainsley had gone home.

This is where the competition starts getting tough. Can anyone beat Jay’s jive or will it remain the dance of the series? I can’t wait until Saturday to find out...

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1