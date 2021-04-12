Junior Bake Off 2021 air date: Host, judges and latest news for Channel 4 series

Junior Bake off is greeted with equally as much anticipation as its grown-up counterpart these days.

Advertisement

The series put a smile back on viewers’ faces earlier this year, despite delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

With everyone cooped up inside this winter, the show allowed fans to escape to the summery bakers’ tent and marvel at the range of sweets and treats on offer. It also proved beyond doubt that there are kids out there who are more accomplished at baking than you or I will ever be!

Now in its seventh year, here’s everything we know so far about Junior Bake Of 2022.

When will Junior Bake Off 2022 air?

The last series of Junior Bake Off aired on Channel 4 back in January 2021, so it is likely we will have to wait until January 2022 for the next helping.

However, given the show skipped out 2020 due to delays caused by the pandemic, there is a chance we will be treated to a new series before the year is out. Hold tight for further updates!

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who will host Junior Bake Off 2022?

After veteran baker Prue Leith was forced to drop out of hosting this year’s series due to a scheduling clash, pastry chef Ravneet Gill was brought in as a replacement. She joined fellow judges Harry Hill and Bake Off series eight winner Liam Charles.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Prue will make a return for the 2022 season. But given how well received Gill has been as her replacement, she may well be kept on for another year.

Channel 4

Who is competing in Junior Bake Off 2022?

In this year’s season, 16 young bakers were put through their paces in the iconic white tent. The competitors for Junior Bake off 2022 have not yet been announced, but the deadline for applying was the end of March.

According to the show’s official website, the production team will be in contact with successful applicants by mid-June – so expect to hear more in the upcoming months!

Filming takes place at the grounds of Cobham Hall in Kent, which was built in the 18th Century and now houses a private boarding school. Recording typically takes place during the young contestants’ summer holidays. Last year, for instance, the show was filmed from June to September for between 15 and 20 days.

Who won Junior Bake Off 2021?

Channel 4

After several weeks of tasty treats and delectable desserts, Reece, 14, from Leicestershire was crowned the overall winner of Junior Bake off 2021.

Reece fended off fellow finalists Robbie, Naima and Cece to receive the coveted glass cake stand.

In the final episode, the finalists had to make their version of an afternoon tea along with the ultimate test of their culinary competence – a tiered cake showstopper.

Having won Star Baker a total of four times, commencing with a win in the very first episode, Reece repeatedly impressed the judges.

After winning the trophy, he said: “Thank you. I can’t believe I have won Junior Bake Off, it’s amazing, absolutely amazing. This honestly feels like a dream come true. I have applied twice and I can’t believe that I got in to begin with – and then to win, it’s just amazing.”

Advertisement

Find something else to watch with our TV Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.