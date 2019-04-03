The 33-year-old was heartwarmingly earnest and emotional as she beat out fellow finalists Riccardo Guido and Leah Nicholls.

"I never win anything!" she told the camera after her name was announced by host Joe Lycett. "I’ve never won anything, ever! I’ve had to fight for a lot of things, and really, really work hard. I can’t believe it!"

ANALYSIS by James Gill The Great British Sewing Bee has always felt like Bake Off’s timid younger cousin. It’s had its fans, often incredibly devoted ones, but unlike Bake Off it felt like a bashful secret rather than a national indulgence. Well, it’s time to stop being so shy: Sewing Bee is brilliant, and I defy anyone to watch the 2019 final and disagree... Read more

Juliet won over the judges by crafting a waistcoat and a stunning red evening-wear dress – and fans took to Twitter to celebrate her win, echoing Uzor's own emotional reaction and declaring that it was richly "deserved".

"Emotionally drained after watching the final of Sewing Bee!" @ChippieC04 wrote. "Well done Juliet, thoroughly well deserved. I cried almost as much as you!"

@IMadeItCrafts added: "In awe of her skill and what a showstopper finish, designing and making such a beautiful evening dress in six hours. Loved that she included pockets... practical as well as glamorous."

And there was plenty more praise where that came from...