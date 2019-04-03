Well, it’s time to stop being so shy: Sewing Bee is brilliant, and I defy anyone to watch the 2019 final and disagree.

The episode had everything you could wish for: three beautiful, talented amateurs, bursting at the seams with pride for what they had achieved. A little stress, a lot of love and support – and a winner that brought tears of joy to everyone watching.

“It's really surreal. So, so unbelievable. I never win anything,” winner Juliet said, shaking with emotion. “I’ve never won anything ever. I’ve had to fight for a lot of things, really work hard. I can’t believe it.”

Juliet might not have been able to believe it; her five-year-old daughter definitely did. “My Mummy’s a winner!” she said proudly, hugging her leg.

This was Sewing Bee's Nadiya moment, and it couldn't have been pitched better.

It’s been a long time coming: for three years, the sewing competition found itself in limbo. With Bake Off moving to Channel 4, there was always the worry that creators Love Productions and the BBC wouldn’t be able to patch up their relationship and bring Sewing Bee back.

In the end though, this was a show too lovely to leave on the shelf.

And the best news? It’s coming back next year. Applications are already open, but even if you don’t fancy picking up a needle just yet, make sure when it returns in 2020 you shout about it.

The show sew deserves it.

The Great British Sewing Bee will return in 2020