The news is a mixed blessing, however. Rinder’s appearance is only going ahead because he’s temporarily taking the place of Ed Balls.

The former MP won’t be able to make the three dates owing to ‘prior commitments’. Personally we think there’s nothing more important than flying around on a piano at the Manchester Arena, but apparently Balls has somewhere more pressing to be.

Rinder said of signing up: “I’m delighted to be joining the Strictly tour in Manchester and I’m particularly excited to be performing in such an enormous arena. I can’t wait to share my love of dance in such an amazing city.”

The celebrities heading out on the Strictly tour was recently confirmed, with Louise Redknapp, Danny Mac, Daisy Lowe, Ore Oduba and Birds of a Feather’s Lesley Joseph already on the line-up.

Meanwhile Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood and Karen Hardy will be judging.