Famous for ITV's day-time reality show Judge Rinder, in which he presides over a reality small claims court, Rinder was in last place after the Saturday show, and the viewers' votes were not enough to save him. The judging panel unanimously decided to keep Oduba in the competition after he re-performed his foxtrot, a dance which had got him and Clifton to fourth place on the leaderboard.

When asked by presenter Tess Daly about his time on the show, Rinder thanked the judges and everyone who works on Strictly. Praising Platero, he said: "And my last thank you and my most important one, this truly extraordinary person, this teacher who has shown me from somebody who could barely walk to music with no dance experience at all to find a passion and a love for dance and that’s the best kind of teaching. You are never too old to try something new and everyone should try dancing, thank you so much.”

The remaining four couples will return next week on Saturday 10 December at 6:50pm with the results show on Sunday 11th December at 7:20pm on BBC1