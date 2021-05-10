ITV says Dancing on Ice judging panel is not yet decided amid John Barrowman accusations

ITV has said the judging panel for Dancing on Ice is yet to be confirmed following recent accusations made against panellist John Barrowman.

The Doctor Who star, who has been a judge on the celebrity ice skating competition since 2020, was accused of exposing himself to co-workers on the set both Doctor Who and Torchwood in the 2000s.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, an ITV spokesperson said: “Dancing on Ice is not in production at present as such on screen talent won’t be attached for the forthcoming series until closer to the time.”

The statement comes after MP Alec Shelbrooke told The Sun on Sunday that Barrowman should step down from Dancing on Ice as it is a “family show”.

“Inappropriate behaviour like this is not acceptable no matter what the circumstances,” he said. “ITV and the BBC have a responsibility with the standards they set.

“Dancing On Ice is a family show and ITV shouldn’t be willing to indulge this behaviour in any way. It’s incumbent on broadcasters to show they are not condoning such behaviour in any way.”

Dancing on Ice, which first aired on ITV back in 2006, typically airs in January of each year, with Barrowman joining Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill and Ashley Banjo on the show’s judging panel.

According to The Guardian, Barrowman is accused of exposing himself repeatedly to co-workers on the sets of Doctor Who and spin-off Torchwood, although witnesses described the incidents as inappropriate pranks rather than sexually predatory behaviour.

When asked for comment by the publication, Barrowman admitted to “tomfoolery” that he now understood upset his colleagues but stressed it was never intended or interpreted as sexual in nature.

He added that his “high-spirited behaviour” was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously,” he added. “Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”

