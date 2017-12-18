Adding that he was "completely and utterly flabbergasted" at beating Debbie McGee, Alexandra Burke and Gemma Atkinson in the final, which peaked with 13.1 million viewers on Saturday night, Joe also spoke about their now-famous 'lever' move and how it almost didn't happen.

Joe McFadden on Strictly Come Dancing 2017 (BBC Pictures)

"It was one of those moves that we’re saying, ‘Is this going to be OK?’ In the rehearsal in the afternoon she put heels on for the first time and our balance was all over the place. She said, nope, the adrenalin will kick in, we’ll get there. She was right, she’s always right."

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, Joe also said that he was going to be jealous of whoever gets to dance with Katya next year. "Any partner is going to do well with that girl. I’m jealous of all the partners that she’s going to have because they’re all going to do well because she wouldn’t have it any other way."

Joe McFadden in Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Final (BBC Pictures)

He also said that he was "proud" to be the first Scottish and the oldest ever winner of Strictly, that he was hoping to keep dancing and that it would be "nice" to do a West End show.

"Katya has put in so much work and she really has persevered with me," he said. "I think it would be a real shame for it just to disappear. At the very least I’m going to go and do some tap classes..."