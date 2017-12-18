Joe McFadden reveals he was "not very good" in rehearsal ahead of Strictly Come Dancing final
The eventual Strictly winner's dress rehearsal didn't exactly go according to plan on Saturday...
Joe McFadden has admitted that his dress rehearsal before the Strictly Come Dancing grand final was "not very good".
The 42-year-old winner revealed that after their rehearsal on Saturday afternoon ahead of the live final, dance partner Katya Jones said "'If we do it like that then there’ll be no glitterballs tonight.'"
Adding that he was "completely and utterly flabbergasted" at beating Debbie McGee, Alexandra Burke and Gemma Atkinson in the final, which peaked with 13.1 million viewers on Saturday night, Joe also spoke about their now-famous 'lever' move and how it almost didn't happen.
"It was one of those moves that we’re saying, ‘Is this going to be OK?’ In the rehearsal in the afternoon she put heels on for the first time and our balance was all over the place. She said, nope, the adrenalin will kick in, we’ll get there. She was right, she’s always right."
Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, Joe also said that he was going to be jealous of whoever gets to dance with Katya next year. "Any partner is going to do well with that girl. I’m jealous of all the partners that she’s going to have because they’re all going to do well because she wouldn’t have it any other way."
He also said that he was "proud" to be the first Scottish and the oldest ever winner of Strictly, that he was hoping to keep dancing and that it would be "nice" to do a West End show.
"Katya has put in so much work and she really has persevered with me," he said. "I think it would be a real shame for it just to disappear. At the very least I’m going to go and do some tap classes..."