"His commitment was immense and I hope to replicate that," Joe told RadioTimes.com, adding that Balls was "coming down to rehearsals to give me some tips". Amazing.

"You cannot replace Ed. What happened last year happened – it's going to stay in Strictly history, so it's fabulous," added Katya at The National Lottery Awards.

"But for me, I was a little bit nervous [this year]. I didn't want to be compared to the last year so I'm really happy I've got someone like Joe," she added. "It's going to be such a different journey for us."

Joe also said it was "nice" to get the Jive "out of the way" on week one of the show because it is one of the more intricate dances and that he wasn't looking forward to the rhumba. "That looks difficult. There's a lot going on!" he laughed, as Katya added: "I never got to do it last year so I want to do it!" said Katya.

Strictly Come Dancing starts on Saturday 23 September at 6.20pm on BBC1