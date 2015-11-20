It'll offer some sort of relief for the contestants, who've barely put their feet on the 'X' before they've been whipped back out of the competition.

As it creeps ever closer, thoughts will now start to turn to that shiny final: who will be there? Which guest performer will they appear with (Ché, when asked, says Stevie Wonder without skipping a beat)? Is it already Christmas..? Should I have started prepping the turkey..?

From there we'll start hearing that Christmas Number 1 contender. Well, unless the current campaign to get the Star Wars movie theme to the top of charts wins out. Or we all admit defeat and buy Justin Bieber's album. Come on, it's catchy, right?

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV