It's the final X Factor double elimination this weekend
As we race towards the series finale, the acts will have a couple of single elimination weekends before the winner is crowned
X Factor acts have been dropping like flies with double elimination after double elimination this year, but this weekend will be the last one. Well, for two weeks at least.
Once this weekend's fourth (oh yes, fourth) double elimination is done and dusted, both the quarter and semi-finals will see just one act leave the competition. That leaves three acts to perform in this year's grand final.
It'll offer some sort of relief for the contestants, who've barely put their feet on the 'X' before they've been whipped back out of the competition.
As it creeps ever closer, thoughts will now start to turn to that shiny final: who will be there? Which guest performer will they appear with (Ché, when asked, says Stevie Wonder without skipping a beat)? Is it already Christmas..? Should I have started prepping the turkey..?
From there we'll start hearing that Christmas Number 1 contender. Well, unless the current campaign to get the Star Wars movie theme to the top of charts wins out. Or we all admit defeat and buy Justin Bieber's album. Come on, it's catchy, right?
The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV