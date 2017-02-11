But how did the teenager from London end up with such an unusual moniker? Well the answer is actually pretty boring.

His mum explains: "He was born in September...that's why we called him Septimus." Oh.

Septimus treats us to a bit of a Transformers impression on the show before explaining that in secondary school he was at Charlton Athletic football academy. But sadly he suffered a heart problem that landed him in hospital.

He learnt that he had an irregular heartbeat which meant that he couldn’t play football anymore. After having an electronic heart monitor device fitted with a key, if anything happens to him information is now sent straight to the hospital.

"It's amazing," he says. "I'm basically a real-life Transformer."

The Voice UK airs at 8pm on Saturday February 11 on ITV.