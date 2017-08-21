Holby City star Chizzy Akudolu confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing
The actress is the twelfth celebrity to be announced for Strictly 2017
Former Holby City star Chizzy Akudolu is joining this year's Strictly Come Dancing celebrity line-up, the BBC confirmed today.
She said: “When I was 13, I made the finals of a disco dancing competition once but there was this amazing girl who exploded onto the stage with a gorgeous sequined costume, throwing glitter everywhere… I knew it was game over for me. That was then, this is now and this is my chance to have even more sequins!”
Chizzy played surgeon Mo Effanga in the BBC medical drama for five years, departing the show in June saying she was ready to "spread her wings" – and as she prepares to fly onto the Strictly dance floor we now know exactly what she meant...
Chizzy joins fellow Holby alumnus Joe McFadden on this year's roster of celebs, along with GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins, announced this morning, and a whole host of others who've now been confirmed.
And we'll soon have the full list of names, with the final three set to be revealed on tonight's edition of The One Show, so watch this space.
In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about Chizzy.
Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn