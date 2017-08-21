Chizzy played surgeon Mo Effanga in the BBC medical drama for five years, departing the show in June saying she was ready to "spread her wings" – and as she prepares to fly onto the Strictly dance floor we now know exactly what she meant...

Chizzy joins fellow Holby alumnus Joe McFadden on this year's roster of celebs, along with GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins, announced this morning, and a whole host of others who've now been confirmed.

And we'll soon have the full list of names, with the final three set to be revealed on tonight's edition of The One Show, so watch this space.

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about Chizzy.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn