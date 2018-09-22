However, looks like it's Graziano that really captured viewers' attention this weekend.

Taking to the floor with celebrity partner Vick Hope, the 24-year-old Italian Latin Champion impressed viewers with his Jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man.

In fact, just like Bruno, many at home were “digging the look” of the performance, so to speak…

Some were especially keen...

And, to many watching, Graziano and Vick could be the hottest couple of this series…

Some fans thought they'd have beautiful children some day...

However, their looks didn’t translate well onto the scoreboard, with the couple only picking up a possible 18 marks out of 40, with judge Craig Revel Horwood only handing the pair a three.

Advertisement

But even if they weren’t a hit with the panel, we’ve got some great news for viewers: nobody’s getting kicked off the show this week, meaning we’ll definitely see more of Graziano and Vick in the next instalment.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter