Glow Up’s Val Garland teases series 3 visit to the set of The Crown

Glow Up judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner have revealed that series three will see the contestants visit the set of Netflix royal drama The Crown.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press outlets during a Glow Up roundtable, L’Oréal make-up director Garland teased the series to come, saying: “We went to some great places.

“I mean, we were on the set of The Crown, we were on the set of Pose, we did a music video, we did a fashion and beauty campaign.

“There were so many different things that we did that I think it’s going to be great viewing.”

Fellow judge Skinner – a global senior artist for MAC Cosmetics – added that going to The Crown set was one of his favourite moments from series three.

Talking about his favourite challenges from the upcoming series, he said: “There’s been a few. I loved the music video because again that was something we haven’t done before.

“But I think going on the set of The Crown was like, ‘Oh my god, this is big. This is like big.’ And my expectation, not to give too much away, what we ask [the contestants] to do is a bit like, ‘Oh God, that’s really hard. I’m not expecting much.’ But I was really blown away!

“And that just shows just how talented these young artists are and they just need an opportunity to be able to present their work in front of the big hitters within the industry to open up doors.”

Hosted by Maya Jama, as she takes over presenting from Stacey Dooley, the BBC Three show returns with its third series and 10 new make-up artists hoping to be crowned the UK’s next best MUA.

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star series 3 arrives on BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Tuesday 20th April. Check out the rest of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.