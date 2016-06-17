Graham Norton – who presented previous BBC1 star search shows Over the Rainbow and Any Dream Will Do – will co-host alongside The Great British Bake Off's Mel Giedroyc, while Barlow will be joined each week by three guest mentors.

“Back in 1989 we were just a group of normal guys from Manchester who came together to become Take That," said Barlow. "The secret to our success was that each of us brought something different to the group and that the five of us had real chemistry.

"Now with Let It Shine we're looking for people from all walks of life to form another unique group who can recreate that magic. If you think you’ve got what it takes, we want to see it!”

Casting for the eight-week show is now open. For more information on taking part go to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart.