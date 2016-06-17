Gary Barlow to front BBC1 Saturday night Take That talent show
Co-hosted by Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc, Let It Shine will seek out the stars of a new Take That stage musical
Gary Barlow is coming to BBC1 with a new Saturday night talent show aimed at finding the stars of a stage show featuring the music of Take That.
With the working title Let It Shine, the series will seek out performers with "charisma, showmanship and stage presence" to create a group that will join the cast of musical The Band, created in association with Barlow and his Take That bandmates Mark Owen and Howard Donald.
Graham Norton – who presented previous BBC1 star search shows Over the Rainbow and Any Dream Will Do – will co-host alongside The Great British Bake Off's Mel Giedroyc, while Barlow will be joined each week by three guest mentors.
“Back in 1989 we were just a group of normal guys from Manchester who came together to become Take That," said Barlow. "The secret to our success was that each of us brought something different to the group and that the five of us had real chemistry.
"Now with Let It Shine we're looking for people from all walks of life to form another unique group who can recreate that magic. If you think you’ve got what it takes, we want to see it!”
Casting for the eight-week show is now open. For more information on taking part go to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart.