Charles Venn – who is looking very promising, especially in the hip department – seems intent on channelling Beyoncé when he’s dancing, but his pro partner Karen Clifton has been trying to get him to reign in his inner Queen Bey.

Graeme Swann, meanwhile, is literally on the floor after a day dancing with Oti Mabuse. Someone help this man.

It’s remembering the steps that’s getting to Katie Piper who, since training with Gorka Marquez, is beginning to worry about her short-term memory.

The most excitable celebrity in the line-up has to be Lee Ryan. He is practically bouncing off the walls. But can Nadiya Bychkova harness that energy and turn it into a Waltz?

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice must be nailing their training if they’ve got time to be cos-playing as Simba from The Lion King.

But Susannah is having some real trouble understanding the difference between one step and two steps. Anton Du Beke is already looking slightly exasperated – this should be interesting…

Hopefully Lauren Steadman’s gold medal at the ITU World Championships last week will spur her on towards that glitterball trophy with the help of AJ Pritchard.

Silverton has used the words “broken”, “battered” and “bruised” to describe her training progress with Aljaž Škorjanec.

And has kindly shared a photo of her foot. Lovely.

Vick Hope, on the other hand, has had quite a unique problem – she can’t click her fingers. Will hunky new pro Graziano di Prima be able to keep her in time?

For Ranj Singh, it seems that a dose of sass is just what the doctor ordered to get him through the Cha Cha Cha with Janette Manrara.

There has been some very interesting stretching, meanwhile, from Danny John-Jules who sweetly treated Amy Dowden to a mani-pedi as he kept standing on her toes.

YouTuber Joe Suggs never takes a holiday - here he is filming himself being filmed as he runs into the training room to see Dianne Buswell. Meta.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have had their work cut out for them as the first ever couple to do the Quickstep in Week One…

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev were smiling through the pain on day one as they worked towards their Viennese Waltz.

And finally Seann Walsh looks more like he’s training for a wet t-shirt competition than a Tango with Katya Jones.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 begins at 6.15pm on Saturday 22 September on BBC1