While Dixon may not have known as much about dance technique as Strictly judge Len Goodman, she should be in her element presenting Dance Dance Dance - which will celebrate the most iconic pop video and dance movie sequences in showbiz history. Contestants will recreate dance performances from Michael Jackson's Bad and Madonna's Vogue to Beyonce's Crazy in Love.

"Celebrities and their partners will recreate much-loved numbers with the use of the most up-to-date technology on a truly epic scale," a source previously told RadioTimes.com.

Each week they will perform and will be marked by a panel of three judges: Choreographer Tina Landon, dancer and judge Timor Steffens, and Diversity dance crew member Ashley Banjo - whose brother Jordan Banjo is currently competing in I'm A Celebrity.

Celebrities signed up for the six-part series include Coronation Street's Lucy Jo Hudson, TOWIE star Jessica Wright, JLS singer JB Gill, EastEnders actor Jonny Labey and Emmerdale's Fiona Wade.

The entertainment series will be hosted by Dixon alongside presenter Will Best and will air on ITV in the New Year.

"The art of dance has always played a big part in my life so this show is the perfect fit for me," Dixon said.

"The standard of dance is very high and I can't wait for the public to see these iconic performances brought back to life."