Alesha Dixon, 38, is a British singer, dancer, rapper and model who first rose to fame as a member of the girl band Mis-Teeq. The R&B group split in 2005 and since then Alesha has had mixed success as a solo artist. Her singles include The Boy Does Nothing and Breathe Slow.

Having triumphed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2007, Alesha became a judge on the show in 2009, replacing Arlene Phillips. Three years later she quit the series and switched over to ITV for Britain's Got Talent.

Alesha has a child with her partner Azuka Ononye, a former backing dancer. Their daughter, Azura Sienna, was born in 2013. She was also previously married to MC Harvey, though the two quickly divorced.

When did Alesha Dixon join Britain's Got Talent?

Alesha joined alongside David Walliams in 2012, when they replaced David Hasselhoff and Michael McIntyre on the panel for series six.

Who have been her Golden Buzzer acts?

Since this feature was introduced, Alesha has chosen REAformed, Entity Allstars and 100 Voices of Gospel. Two of these three reached the final.

What is she looking for in a Britain's Got Talent winner?

"For me, I’m always thinking about the best outcome we could possibly have, and it’s to find a winner who can go on and represent our country all around the world in brilliant fashion and keep the show going from strength to strength."

Didn't she also host Dance Dance Dance?

Yes! While taking part in the auditions tour, Alesha's other show Dance Dance Dance was airing on ITV. And by the sounds of it, Simon Cowell was a fan.

"It’s so funny, on the tour, every now and again I’d either hear Simon ask me if I wanted to dance dance dance, or I would hear singing, ‘Dance dance dance!’, literally breaking out into the theme song," she says. "I turned to him and said, ‘Oh, you’ve been watching then?!’ and he just smiled! Clearly he’s been watching, which I love."

How does she get on with the other judges?

Alesha gets on fine with Simon and David, but her real best buddy on the panel is Amanda Holden. The friendship that has developed between the two has kept them both coming back every year.

"The banter is brilliant – if something feels good, it feels good. When we’re all together laughing, cracking jokes and winding each other up, that’s what makes going to work fun," she explains.

"If Amanda and I didn’t have the relationship that we have then it would be a different dynamic, it would be a different show and I might not still be sitting here five or six years later. I think that’s the secret ingredient, we all like each other and have fun, that’s what makes it special."

However, Alesha and Amanda have been getting pretty fed up with some of Simon's "banter" as the judge keeps meowing whenever they critique a female contestant. Stop it, Simon!

She appreciates challenges she has faced in her career

"I think whoever you are, whatever your background, we’re all faced with a series of challenges in our lives, I’m no different. I don’t know if I would use the word obstacle but I’ve obviously had things happen in my life which have been challenging, I think that’s OK, it’s part of the story, it’s part of the journey and it’s what makes you human. That’s what makes you who you are, it makes you appreciative, it makes you fight."

She likes to dance on the desk

"That was my idea! It was the last audition day and the last act and we were celebrating. I was like, ‘Let’s get on the desk and have a bit of fun! Let’s go out with a bang!’ I felt like I was back in a club! I just needed a bottle of champagne!"

Britain's Got Talent 2017 will begin on Saturday 15 April at 8pm on ITV