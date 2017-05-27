When is Britain's Got Talent on TV?

The 11th series of Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturday 27th May at 8pm on ITV.

Who are the judges?

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon are all returning as judges. Unlike the ever-revolving chairs on The X Factor and The Voice UK (in their case, literally) the BGT panel has remained the same for the sixth (!) year in a row.

Who will present it?

Ant and Dec. Who else?!

More like this

Is Britain's Got More Talent back, too?

Yep, most definitely. What else would Stephen Mulhern do, otherwise?! The second episode starts at 9.20pm on ITV2 straight after Got Talent finishes.

What is the Golden Buzzer?

It's back again this year, and Simon Cowell has already used his to send 15-year-old Sarah Ikumu straight to the live semi-finals. Since it was introduced in series eight, the Golden Buzzer has been a firm favourite on the show. Despite Stephen Mulhern still not being allowed his own (oops!), all four judges along with Ant and Dec each get one press of the hallowed Golden Buzzer.

David's Golden Buzzer has auditioned for the show before, so you might well recognise them. Intriguing...

Where are the Britain’s Got Talent live finals being held this year?

After the closure of the show's former home Fountain Studios, the live finals are now going to be at Elstree - the same place Strictly Come Dancing is filmed.

What does the winner of Britain's Got Talent get?

As always, whoever wins BGT will get the chance to perform at The Royal Variety Performance this year as well as a whopping £250,000 prize. Not half bad, eh?