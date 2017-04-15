"It’s his own little joke that only he’s in on and only he finds funny. But the most annoying thing about it is you’re trying to concentrate and all you can hear is him meowing.

"If I’m in a childish mood then I’ll bite back and start doing something, woofing or something like that, and you suddenly feel like you’re back at school. It’s like we’ve reverted back to being children and I feel so sorry for the producers at that point, they are trying to keep everything calm and it’s really annoying."

She adds: "Amanda and I can’t say one thing to a female without him making a meowing noise, it’s so annoying and needs to stop."

More like this

Amanda, who has previously told RadioTimes.com that she and Alesha have taught Simon not to pit women against each other, is also fed up.

"Simon is like having a big brother, he’s constantly on mine and Alesha’s back," she says.

"The minute we say we don’t like a female contestant for one reason or another, he thinks we’re being catty, which is ridiculous."

Simon Cowell, you have been warned. Time to ditch the meows.

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent 2017 will begin on Saturday 15 April at 8pm on ITV