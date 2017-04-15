Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden reveal the one thing Simon Cowell does that they can't stand
The judges hit back at their ITV colleague over his worst habit
Simon Cowell has developed an alarming habit of meowing when Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden speak – and now the two Britain's Got Talent judges have warned him that he "needs to stop".
Admitting that she has lost her temper at her ITV co-judge a few times this year already, Alesha says: "There isn’t a day that goes past on the auditions without Simon meowing or making cat noises.
"It’s his own little joke that only he’s in on and only he finds funny. But the most annoying thing about it is you’re trying to concentrate and all you can hear is him meowing.
"If I’m in a childish mood then I’ll bite back and start doing something, woofing or something like that, and you suddenly feel like you’re back at school. It’s like we’ve reverted back to being children and I feel so sorry for the producers at that point, they are trying to keep everything calm and it’s really annoying."
She adds: "Amanda and I can’t say one thing to a female without him making a meowing noise, it’s so annoying and needs to stop."
Amanda, who has previously told RadioTimes.com that she and Alesha have taught Simon not to pit women against each other, is also fed up.
"Simon is like having a big brother, he’s constantly on mine and Alesha’s back," she says.
"The minute we say we don’t like a female contestant for one reason or another, he thinks we’re being catty, which is ridiculous."
Simon Cowell, you have been warned. Time to ditch the meows.
Britain's Got Talent 2017 will begin on Saturday 15 April at 8pm on ITV