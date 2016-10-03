Amanda Holden: Simon Cowell knows it's "not cool" to pit female judges against each other
Amanda Holden believes she and her fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon have taught Simon Cowell a very important lesson: do not pit women against each other.
“Simon’s stopped doing it now,” she tells this week's Radio Times. “He knows it’s not cool.”
Fellow ITV talent show The X Factor notoriously featured a bitter feud between judges Sharon Osbourne and Dannii Minogue.
However, after Dixon joined long-time judge Holden on Britain’s Got Talent in 2012, a beautiful friendship blossomed – prompting a re-think about what women actually want to see on TV.
Asked why she and her female co-judge have never played along with any attempts to turn them against each other, Holden explains: “It’s not what women are naturally like and it’s not what women want to watch.”
The 45-year-old says she watches the X Factor auditions but skips the live shows. "[Simon] doesn't believe me! But it's true. I don't watch Britain's Got Talent back afterwards, either, although Simon always does.
"I just watch the beginning to check the outfit looks OK. The only time I watched it was when Pudsey won."
