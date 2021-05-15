Eurovision spin-off announced as 50 states compete in the American Song Contest

While the United States has never been able to compete in Eurovision, our American cousins are finally getting their own competition with spin-off show, the American Song Contest.

Eurovision announced the news yesterday (14th March) following NBC’s securing of the American Song Contest’s broadcasting rights, revealing that the competition will kick off next year.

The contest will see performers from all 50 stages, five United States territories and Washington D.C battle it out to win the country’s vote for ‘Best Original Song’ throughout a series of qualifying rounds, semi-finals and an ultimate Grand Final.

A solo artist, duo, DJ or band will be chosen to represent each US territory, with just one emerging victorious at the end of the process.

NBC announced during its 2021-2022 upfronts that the American Song Contest would be held for midseason at some point next year alongside shows like This Is Us and Kenan.

In a statement, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest Martin Österdahl said: “For 65 years the Eurovision Song Contest has connected people far and wide. As owners of this hugely successful format, we have seen how it has found a place in millions of hearts across Europe and beyond.

“Now we are excited to have found the perfect partners to share this unique competition and its passionate celebration of music and original songs with the American people.”

Applications for hopeful contestants will be open soon, with anyone from the 50 states, Washington DC and territories American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands allowed to apply.

The Eurovision Song Contest, which turns 65 this year, is currently underway, with the final taking place on May 22nd in the Netherlands.

The American Song Contest will air in 2022 on NBC. The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.