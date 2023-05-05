The fun-filled weekend of music, extravagant costumes and jaw-dropping performances is nearly upon us and the question of which country will take home the coveted prize will be at the front of many fan's minds.

The time is finally here for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 to take over our lives and we couldn't be happier.

One person wishing for a place at the top spot is Serbia's 2023 entrant, Luke Black.

The Serbian singer and songwriter is no stranger to the stage, but will he have what it takes to wow the Liverpool crowd at this year's competition? Here's everything you need to know about Luke Black.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Serbia's Eurovision 2023 entry Luke Black?

Age: 30

Instagram: @lukeblackmusic

Twitter: @lukeblackmusic

Luka Ivanović, known professionally as Luke Black, is a Serbian singer and songwriter. He was born in the central Serbian city of Čačak and has pursued music from a young age.

He became the first Serbian artist to be signed under Universal Music Group and has released multiple EPs throughout his career so far. In January 2023, he took part in Pesma za Evroviziju '23, the selection show organised by Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) to select the Serbian entry for this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

He has become known for his indie-techno-pop brand of music and over the past year, has performed a sold-out tour in China and created a techno-opera style show in Berlin’s Berghain, the infamous German nightclub for electronic music.

More like this

Black moved to London in 2018 and in 2022, graduated with a master's degree in music production from the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. He has continued to live in London ever since and currently works as a graphic designer for a record label.

How old is Luke Black?

Luke Black is 30 years old.

He was born on 18th May 1992.

What has Luke Black said about representing Serbia at Eurovision 2023?

Speaking about winning the selection to represent Serbia at this year's Eurovision, Black has said to Eurovision World: "I really believed in my performance and I knew it was a winner's performance, but you can't control the audience and you never know what people are ready for."

He continued: "I was struggling a lot as an artist to be understood, and even when the selection began there was no consensus on whether I was a good artist or not because I am not exactly an entertainer. I simply like to speak about important stuff.

"I am much sadder than happier but I wanted to do it because I found out that there's people who understand and relate to me. That's something that I missed my entire life. That's the main thing that has changed in my life, and I am eternally grateful for it."

Chatting to the Official Eurovision Song Contest Podcast, he explained the difference between the Serbian national final and the Liverpool stage. He said: “There’s loads of things changing, but the spirit of the performance is remaining the same… It was a really quick inspiration but it stemmed from my original music video idea.”

What is Serbia's Eurovision 2023 song called?

Serbia's 2023 entry into the competition is Samo Mi Se Spava, which translates as "I just want to sleep".

He has been inspired by the likes of Lady Gaga’s Marry The Night, Elton John’s Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word and Amy Winehouse’s You Know I’m No Good.

Where did Serbia come in Eurovision 2022?

Serbia took part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin, Italy, with Konstrakta's In corpore sano. They came in 5th place with 312 points.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Grand Final of Eurovision 2023 will take place on Saturday 13th May, with the semi-finals happening that same week on Tuesday 9th and Thursday 11th May.

A total of 26 acts will be competing to be crowned the winner, including the UK’s own Mae Muller.

If you haven’t managed to get a ticket, don’t worry - as the show will be available to watch on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.