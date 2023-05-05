The 2023 competition is one not to be missed, as acts from across the globe will flock to Liverpool here in the UK - including our own entrant Mae Muller - for the chance to be crowned the winner of the prestigious contest.

It’s the time of year we’ve all been waiting for - Eurovision i s finally back!

Hoping to walk away triumphant is Armenia’s entry, Brunette.

And although she is one of the youngest singers in this year’s competition, Brunette already has a well-established career, so should not be overlooked.

Here’s everything you need to know about Brunette.

Who is Armenia's Eurovision 2023 entry Brunette?

Age: 21

Instagram: @brunette_e_

Brunette - whose real name is Elen Yeremyan - has been singing since the age of four and writing music since the age of fifteen.

Three years later, the star released her debut single Love the Way You Feel.

Brunette is also a member of the girl group En aghjiknery (ThoseGirlz), who are known in their country for the 2022 single Menq.

How old is Brunette?

Brunette is 21 years old.

Her birthday is 4th May 2001.

What has Brunette said about representing Armenia at Eurovision 2023?

Brunette said: “I am happy to share this news with you. I am just making music that this time I will share with the European audience.

“The last two days have been incredible, exciting, emotional. I’m so touched reading your comments and seeing how many of you have found themselves in my song. We’ll go through this beautiful journey together and I will share my own story…”

What is Armenia's Eurovision 2023 song called?

Brunette will perform her song Future Lover. Both the lyrics and music have been composed by the young singer herself.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where did Armenia come in Eurovision 2022?

Armenia came in 20th place out of a possible 25 acts in 2022, so Brunette has every chance of doing better in this year’s competition.

When is Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision 2023 will begin with the first semi-final on Tuesday 9th May.

The second will occur on Thursday 11th May, and then those acts through to the grand final will perform on Saturday 13th May.

If you didn’t manage to bag a ticket to the live shows in Liverpool, then don’t worry - the BBC will be showing extensive coverage of all things Eurovision.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.