Here's what we've got to look forward to in 2018:

When does All Together Now start? To be precise, 7.15pm on 27 January 2018.

What you need to know: This is a brand new entertainment show coming to BBC1. It's hosted by Geri Horner and comedian Rob Beckett and is a "competition with a twist". Singers are battling to win £50,000 by impressing 'The 100' - a panel of music experts and performers from around the UK.

More like this

Survival of the Fittest

When does Survival of the Fittest start? February 2018.

What you need to know: From the makers of Love Island and hosted by Laura Whitmore, this brand new entertainment show pits men against women in a series of battles to find out which sex comes out on top.

Britain's Got Talent

When is Britain's Got Talent back on TV? April 2018. For the past five years, every series of BGT has begun in early to mid-April, so we can probably expect the same again this year.

What you need to know: Ant and Dec are again returning as hosts, while judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell are also back with the buzzers as they search the country for more talent.

If you want a go yourself, you can still apply for BGT 2018. Applications close on February 9.

Big Brother

When is Big Brother back on TV? June 2018. Rather unwisely, Channel 5 decided to launch Big Brother on the same day as Love Island last year. After getting a mauling in the ratings, we're not sure they're going to do the same this year...

Big Brother 2017 Eye (C5)

What you need to know: As well as two celebrity versions every year, Big Brother is also returning for another series this summer. The show usually runs for eight weeks although the prize money fluctuates. Last year, winner Isabelle Warburton took home £65,000.

Applications are currently open for Big Brother 2018. Click here to find out more.

Love Island

When is Love Island back on TV? June 2018. Love Island was such a big hit in 2017 that it's no surprise everyone's already asking when Love Island is going to be back for more. If past series are anything to go by, it'll be starting in either the last week of May or first week of June.

What you need to know: Last year's series was the longest ever, running for a whopping 43 episodes and airing for over seven weeks.

Winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies might have already broken up (boo!) but don't let that put you off - applications for the show are open now and run until April 30. The winners of the past three series have taken home £50,000, so that's some sort of incentive...

Celebrity Big Brother

When is Celebrity Big Brother back on TV? July / August 2018. This is the second of two CBB series that air every year and the launch date tends to move around, but it's expected to kick off (probably literally in some of the celebs' cases) in July / August.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017 Eye (PicSelect, C5)

What you need to know: From Amanda Barrie giving Wayne Sleep a sponge bath to Made in Chelsea's Ashley James having a will they / won't they relationship with rapper Ginuwine, the series of CBB that aired back in January was certainly, erm, eventful. We can expect more shenanigans when a brand new crop of celebs enter the fray this summer.

The Great British Bake Off

When is The Great British Bake Off back on TV? August 2018. Although it hasn't been officially announced, all eight previous series of GBBO have begun in August so we'd say this is a pretty safe bet.

What you need to know: Channel 4 have already confirmed that judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be back, as well as presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

Applications to take part in the series have already (!) closed.

The X Factor

When is The X Factor back on TV? August - or September - 2018. The very first series of The X Factor began in September 2004 but then for the next 12 years, the show always kicked off in mid to late August. Then in 2017, The X Factor returned once again to a September slot. So when will it air this year? Who knows!

The X Factor (ITV)

What you need to know: The X Factor generally employs a rotating-door policy on its judges. We can expect host Dermot O'Leary to (probably) be back again (as long as he's not dropped...again) but as for the judges? Last year the line-up was Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh - but the jury's out for 2018!

Applications are now open for The X Factor 2018.

Strictly Come Dancing

When is Strictly back on TV? September 2018. Ever since 2013, Strictly Come Dancing has begun in the last week of September with a total of 15 celebrities competing for the Glitterball trophy - so we're expecting the same this year!

What you need to know: There were rumours swirling that new judge Shirley Ballas wouldn't be returning for 2018 after joining the panel last year. The full judging line-up has yet to be confirmed but we're hoping that Shirley, Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli as well as presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back for series 16.

The Apprentice

When is The Apprentice back on TV? October 2018. For the past four series, The Apprentice has started in the first couple of weeks of October.

(BBC)

What you need to know: Alan Sugar will again be back to find another business partner (or two) when The Apprentice returns for series 14 this year. "I'm up for carrying on the show before they put me in the coffin," he said at the launch for last year's show. "It's up to [the BBC] to decide if they wish to continue with it."

Seeing as applications for the next series of The Apprentice are now open, it looks like the BBC are definitely up for continuing it...

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

When is I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! back on TV? November 2018. Well, at least it's began in mid-November for the past 14 years, so why change it now?

(ITV)

Advertisement

What you need to know: Ant and Dec will again be heading Down Under at the end of the year with another batch of willing celebrities. The pair confirmed that ITV have renewed the show for another two years, meaning we'll definitely be seeing I'm a Celeb on our screens until at least 2019.