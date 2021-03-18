Ellie Diamond and Lawrence Chaney on who they see as their biggest threat ahead of the Drag Race UK final

Drag Race UK finalists Ellie Diamond and Lawrence Chaney have opened up about tonight’s series two finale, revealing which queens they consider to be their fiercest competition.

The final episode in the series, which arrives on BBC iPlayer this evening, will see the two Scottish queens take on East London’s Bimini Bon Boulash and Newport-born Tayce in the last battle for the Drag Race UK crown.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Ellie said she saw Lawrence as her biggest competition.

“I mean, obviously sitting next to Lawrence Chaney with like three wins, that’s obvious a threat. I mean with Tayce, she’s got one win and she was in the bottom four times, Meh.

“And then Bimini as well, Bimini has literally gone from lip-syncing the first week and then coming back after the COVID break and like snowballing the wins almost every single week, right? She didn’t win the design challenge but she won everything else.

“I mean our biggest competition is ourselves at this point, our biggest competition is ourselves because we’ve all made it to the top four, we’ve all made it to the finale so therefore, we only need to battle with ourselves,” she laughed. “And just try to do the best that we can because at this point, we’re fighting for the crown. So I could be like, ‘Lawrence, does my make-up look good here?’ And my face is completely sweated off and she goes, ‘Yeah it looks good!'”

“And I’ll mess it up more!” Lawrence joked, before adding: “For me, I mean my biggest competition is Bimini Bon Boulash because I am a huge fan of her drag regardless of whether she was first out or the winner and I think there is something really special about her.

“She’s got a very unique point of view so she’s my biggest competition. It’s hard though because I’m a huge fan of hers so it’s that way where it’s like I don’t even hate her! I’m like, ‘Go on Bimini, yes Katie Price!'”

Lawrence added that her biggest competition was also herself, saying: “But like Ellie Diamond said, to quote Lady Gaga: ‘My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911.’ That’s Lady Gaga infamous words. But yeah, Bimini is definitely up there.”