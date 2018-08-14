Does Tom Daley's latest tweet hint he's joining Strictly Come Dancing?
The diver is headed to The One Show on Thursday
Strictly Come Dancing season is well underway, with celebrities announced for the 2018 run this week – and the rumour mill is in full churn.
Now, Tom Daley, who has long been touted as a likely participant in the new season, has sent out a tweet that has got fans wondering if he's prepping for the big reveal.
- YouTuber Joe Sugg announced as the fourth contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2018
- Strictly Come Dancing 2018: everything you need to know
- Katie Piper is the first celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing
"Excited to go on BBC's The One Show on Thursday," he wrote on Twitter. "Make sure to tune in for some fun chat".
On paper this looks fairly innocuous, but as BBC broadcast outlets have been revealing new Strictly contestants live on air this week – Katie Piper was announced on BBC's Breakfast on Monday morning, with Faye Tozer and Danny John Jules unveiled on Monday's The One Show and Joe Sugg introduced on Radio 1 on Tuesday – this has got fans thinking that Daley is about to confirm his appearance on the show.
The British diver has been tipped by the bookies to make his reality TV debut on Strictly later this year: in early August, some outlets had him at 7/4 to feature in the series.
More like this
Tom is reportedly a fan of the show, and was spotted in the audience cheering on Team GB teammate Louis Smith in 2012. That said, he was widely rumoured to feature in the 2013 series, too, and that never came to pass. Plus, he does have a new BBC documentary about surrogacy in the works, which could also explain his appearance on The One Show...
Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn