"Excited to go on BBC's The One Show on Thursday," he wrote on Twitter. "Make sure to tune in for some fun chat".

On paper this looks fairly innocuous, but as BBC broadcast outlets have been revealing new Strictly contestants live on air this week – Katie Piper was announced on BBC's Breakfast on Monday morning, with Faye Tozer and Danny John Jules unveiled on Monday's The One Show and Joe Sugg introduced on Radio 1 on Tuesday – this has got fans thinking that Daley is about to confirm his appearance on the show.

The British diver has been tipped by the bookies to make his reality TV debut on Strictly later this year: in early August, some outlets had him at 7/4 to feature in the series.

Tom is reportedly a fan of the show, and was spotted in the audience cheering on Team GB teammate Louis Smith in 2012. That said, he was widely rumoured to feature in the 2013 series, too, and that never came to pass. Plus, he does have a new BBC documentary about surrogacy in the works, which could also explain his appearance on The One Show...

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn