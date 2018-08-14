Accessibility Links

When is the next Strictly Come Dancing celebrity going to be announced?

All the details about where and when the next celebrity is going to be revealed for this year's Strictly

After months of speculation, the confirmed celebrities for Strictly Come Dancing are finally starting to be announced.

But with the 15 names due to be gradually revealed over the coming weeks, when and where can you expect the next confirmation?

After the announcement that Joe Sugg is the fourth confirmed celebrity for Strictly, there will be no further reveals taking place on Tuesday 14th August.

The next date and place of the reveal has yet to be announced – but as soon as we know, we’ll have it right here.

The (rather random) theme of this year’s celebrity code names has also been unveiled.

Taking to Twitter to reveal where the names would be announced, the official BBC Strictly account also had presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announcing that this year’s code name theme is – weirdly – cheeses!

Some of the cheeses include Cheddar, Wensleydale, Applewood and Gouda.

These are just some of the celebs who are being linked to this series, including Winter Olympics star Lizzie Yarnold and Radio DJ Vick Hope.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

