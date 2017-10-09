However, speaking on her BBC Berkshire show on Sunday morning, McGee accidentally revealed the outcome, saying it was "very sad" to see Reverend Richard Coles go.

Realising her mistake, she let out an “oh!” before backtracking with a story that wasn’t fooling anyone: "He fell over at one point and had to be treated and everything else, so now we're waiting to see what's going to happen in the results show tonight."

Nice try though, Debbie.

Because of this, it was little surprise for some when Reverend Richard Coles and dance partner Dianne Buswell lost the dance-off against Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton.

After being eliminated, Richard described his Strictly experience as “a joy”, although added: “I only forgot to reckon into my strategy that I can’t actually dance!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 next Saturday