With the help of a sign language interpreter, Harvey explained to the judges (Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel) that she suffers from a connective tissue disorder and lost her hearing when she was 18. She said after giving up music for a time, she returned to performing using "muscle memory, using visual tuners and trusting my pitch."

Harvey then told the panel she’d be playing original song Try. Shoeless in order to feel the tempo through the floor, Harvey then delivered a performance like none before. It was heartfelt. It was pitch-perfect. It was, well, see for yourself…

Harvey, of course, received a standing ovation from the audience. The judges also took to their feet, with Cowell saying, "Mandy, I don't think you're going to need a translator for this," before slamming down on the Golden Buzzer, sending her straight through to the live rounds.

Take a bow, Mandy.