James bemoaned a lack of clarity from the judges during an appearance on It Takes Two, saying: "These guys are and have been at the top of their field, and as a [trainee] dancer you want, if someone's going to criticise you, you want to know what the problem is."

"The ladies, they came out and said about the passion and all that stuff," he said, before labelling Revel-Horwood's comments as "a bit clichéd and not constructive."

James added that the mark they received - the lowest for a Paso Doble in the show's history - was not a fair one.

"That was a frustration for me, for us, that the criticism and the mark was not reflective in our opinion of the whole dance," he said.

James and Bychkova will be hoping to improve this weekend, as they dance the American Smooth to Seal's Kiss From A Rose (from Batman Forever) for Movies Week.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday, 7:10pm on BBC One